CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Receives $20.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNO. B. Riley boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,421.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at $223,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,223 shares of company stock worth $2,380,269 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 169,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 706.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 179,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 157,084 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,421. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.