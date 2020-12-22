CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a hold rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Monday, November 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.78.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

CCMP opened at $140.20 on Monday. CMC Materials has a twelve month low of $85.26 and a twelve month high of $174.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.52 and a 200-day moving average of $148.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $274.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMC Materials will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CMC Materials news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $200,937.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,864.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,007,331.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 32.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 138.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 21.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 67.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Materials segment. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.