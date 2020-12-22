CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a hold rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Monday, November 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.78.
CCMP opened at $140.20 on Monday. CMC Materials has a twelve month low of $85.26 and a twelve month high of $174.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.52 and a 200-day moving average of $148.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.17.
In other CMC Materials news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $200,937.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,864.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,007,331.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 32.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 138.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 21.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 67.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.
About CMC Materials
CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Materials segment. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.
