Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.48

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.48 and last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 466490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLDR. Northland Securities increased their target price on Cloudera from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Cloudera from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.46. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 4,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $53,664.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 67,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $810,082.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 795,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,800.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,165 shares of company stock worth $2,446,754. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,852,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,416,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudera Company Profile (NYSE:CLDR)

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

