CloakCoin Trading 25.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $26,670.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002307 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000322 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00025733 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,561,438 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

