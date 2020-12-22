ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.14). ClearPoint Neuro posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ClearPoint Neuro.

ClearPoint Neuro (NYSE:CLPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearPoint Neuro stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 1.00% of ClearPoint Neuro worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE CLPT traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 296,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,509. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91. ClearPoint Neuro has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $14.88.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

