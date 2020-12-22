CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on CleanSpark from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

CLSK stock traded up $3.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,742,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,859. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49. CleanSpark has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $21.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 4,740.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 87,702 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,023,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,691,000. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

