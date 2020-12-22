Claren Energy Corp. (CEN.V) (CVE:CEN) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

Claren Energy Corp. (CEN.V) (CVE:CEN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.16. Claren Energy Corp. (CEN.V) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$4.47 million and a PE ratio of -5.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90.

About Claren Energy Corp. (CEN.V) (CVE:CEN)

Claren Energy Corp. acquires and explores for petroleum and natural gas properties. The company was formerly known as Terra Nova Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Claren Energy Corp. in November 2016. Claren Energy Corp. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

