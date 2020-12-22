Civitas Social Housing Plc (CSH.L) (LON:CSH) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Civitas Social Housing Plc (CSH.L) (LON:CSH)’s stock price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 102.20 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 102.80 ($1.34). 1,042,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,419,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.80 ($1.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.69, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The company has a market capitalization of £639.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 105.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 107.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Civitas Social Housing Plc (CSH.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.28%.

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

