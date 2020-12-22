Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Insider Valmir Fernandes Sells 15,000 Shares

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,109.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CNK opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.59. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $34.90.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.60 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNK. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cinemark from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cinemark by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Cinemark by 23.6% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 0.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 270,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 4.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

