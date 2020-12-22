Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

CHYI stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.38. 136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158. Chykingyoung Investment Development has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.22.

About Chykingyoung Investment Development

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc, provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada.

