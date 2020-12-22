Christopher Dawson Sells 58,205 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson sold 58,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $3,714,061.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,412,281.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Dawson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Wednesday, December 16th, Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total transaction of $3,066,500.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $2,921,500.00.

RUN stock opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6,611.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day moving average is $48.75. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $82.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 365.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 17.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RUN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.