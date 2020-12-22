Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,429.87

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,429.87 and last traded at $1,426.30, with a volume of 326217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,417.99.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,514.00 to $1,745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,321.61.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,299.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,216.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

