China Clean Energy (OTCMKTS:CCGY) vs. LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Financial Review

China Clean Energy (OTCMKTS:CCGY) and LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Clean Energy and LyondellBasell Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Clean Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LyondellBasell Industries $34.73 billion 0.87 $3.40 billion $9.62 9.40

LyondellBasell Industries has higher revenue and earnings than China Clean Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for China Clean Energy and LyondellBasell Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Clean Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A LyondellBasell Industries 0 16 7 1 2.38

LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus price target of $75.19, indicating a potential downside of 16.82%. Given LyondellBasell Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LyondellBasell Industries is more favorable than China Clean Energy.

Risk & Volatility

China Clean Energy has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LyondellBasell Industries has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Clean Energy and LyondellBasell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Clean Energy N/A N/A N/A LyondellBasell Industries 4.23% 24.09% 5.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.0% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LyondellBasell Industries beats China Clean Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Clean Energy

China Clean Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biodiesel and specialty chemical products made from renewable resources. The company refines biodiesel from waste vegetable oils and waste grease. It also manufactures and sells various industrial chemical products, including polyamide hot-melt adhesives, printing inks, and alcohol and benzene-soluble polyamide resins, as well as various fatty acids, such as dimer, stearic, and monomer acids. The company sells its biodiesel products to service stations and power generating plants in the People's Republic of China; and specialty chemical products to companies in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the United States, and Asia. China Clean Energy Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Fuqing, China.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyolefins; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers. The company also produces and sells propylene oxide and its derivatives; oxyfuels and related products; and intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomers, acetyls, and ethylene oxides and derivatives. In addition, it produces and markets compounds and solutions, such as polypropylene compounds, engineered plastics, masterbatches, engineered composites, colors, and powders; and advanced polymers. Further, the company refines crude oil and other crude oils of varied types and sources into gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel; develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies; and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

