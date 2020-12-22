Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Insider Nathan J. Schultz Sells 82,458 Shares

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $7,437,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 308,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,849,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CHGG traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.89. 2,855,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,688. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.70. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $95.20. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chegg in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 196.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 107.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 57.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 208.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 144,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 97,679 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.