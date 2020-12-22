ChaSerg Technology Acquisition (OTCMKTS:CTACU) Stock Price Up 0.5%

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTACU) rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.35 and last traded at $13.35. Approximately 1,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35.

About ChaSerg Technology Acquisition (OTCMKTS:CTACU)

There is no company description available for Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp.

