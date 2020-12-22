Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Park National were worth $9,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Park National by 15.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park National by 8.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Park National in the second quarter worth $570,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Park National by 7.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Park National by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRK shares. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Park National in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Park National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

PRK opened at $100.12 on Tuesday. Park National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $109.78.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

