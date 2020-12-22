Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Takes $9.43 Million Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 316,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,428,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Onto Innovation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

ONTO stock opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $48.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -263.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Alan Koch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $699,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,759.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,587 shares of company stock worth $4,995,284. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ONTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.