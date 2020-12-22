Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,867 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,539 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,867 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.83% of NBT Bancorp worth $9,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 13.4% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

NBTB stock opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.86. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $41.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $115.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.07 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.42%.

In related news, Director Jack H. Webb sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,118.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NBTB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

