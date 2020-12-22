Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $9.06 Million Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Addus HomeCare worth $9,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 133.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 87.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 71.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 97.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $112.99 on Tuesday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $193.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

In other Addus HomeCare news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,585,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,857.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. First sold 513,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $51,771,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,672.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,377 shares of company stock worth $53,509,708. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

