Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 793,227 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $9,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 28.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 58.4% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 19.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 17,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 14.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $26.06. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.24.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $161.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. First Financial Bancorp.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFBC shares. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Financial Bancorp. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In other news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $86,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

