Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 39,216 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,216 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $9,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Premier Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 8.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFC stock opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $32.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.27.

Premier Financial (NYSE:PFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.87 million.

In other Premier Financial news, CFO Paul D. Nungester, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $273,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,766.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $82,053.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $329,011.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 29,000 shares of company stock worth $534,990.

Separately, TheStreet raised Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

