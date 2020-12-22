Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 121,585 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 501,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,585 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $8,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Calix by 40.1% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,226,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,176,000 after buying an additional 637,239 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Calix by 56.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,590,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,278,000 after purchasing an additional 576,758 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Calix by 226.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 401,834 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the second quarter worth $5,668,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,989,000 after purchasing an additional 355,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CALX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Calix from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.98.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 20,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $450,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Matthews sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

CALX stock opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $31.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

