Ceres Power Holdings plc (CWR.L) (LON:CWR) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,215.83

Ceres Power Holdings plc (CWR.L) (LON:CWR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,215.83 ($15.88) and last traded at GBX 1,209.39 ($15.80), with a volume of 143877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,138 ($14.87).

The company has a market cap of £2.07 billion and a PE ratio of -247.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 875.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 643.07. The company has a quick ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Get Ceres Power Holdings plc (CWR.L) alerts:

Ceres Power Holdings plc (CWR.L) (LON:CWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported GBX (4.60) (($0.06)) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX (6.50) (($0.08)) by GBX 1.90 ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -7.206779 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Preston sold 29,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.11), for a total transaction of £25,181.25 ($32,899.46).

About Ceres Power Holdings plc (CWR.L) (LON:CWR)

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Holdings plc (CWR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power Holdings plc (CWR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.