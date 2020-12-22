Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. 140166 started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 322.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 1,111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.85. 6,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,177. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.55. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.55. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $794.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Century Communities will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

