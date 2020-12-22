Central Securities (NYSE:CET) Shares Up 0.1%

Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.83 and last traded at $31.83. Approximately 21,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 26,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.80.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.63.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

