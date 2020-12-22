Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading Up 5.4%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s stock price shot up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.53 and last traded at $41.31. 777,093 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 798,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.21.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CELH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celsius presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average is $20.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 590.23 and a beta of 2.02.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $9,567,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $4,884,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 13.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth $256,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 57.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 77.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth $928,000. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

