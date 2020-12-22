Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Receives $5.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:CLRB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,807,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,782. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $74.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.59.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 58.4% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 203,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $511,000. 11.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

