CCUniverse (UVU) Price Down 52.5% Over Last Week

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 35.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 52.5% against the dollar. One CCUniverse token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a market cap of $4,574.17 and approximately $11.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003379 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002154 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00006914 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000445 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000136 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 316.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CCUniverse Token Profile

UVU is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.