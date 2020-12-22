CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.67.

CBRE opened at $62.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $67.70.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $157,980.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,855.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 54.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 59.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

