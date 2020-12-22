CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.46

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and traded as high as $6.69. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 746,123 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17.

Get CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $67,000.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IGR)

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.