CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Shares Gap Up to $5.44

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.44, but opened at $6.07. CBAK Energy Technology shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 94,232 shares trading hands.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of CBAK Energy Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $390.18 million, a PE ratio of -41.53 and a beta of 3.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CBAK Energy Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, Taiwan, Israel, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

