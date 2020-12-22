carVertical Reaches Market Cap of $1.63 Million (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. carVertical has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $31,833.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, carVertical has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One carVertical token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00053507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00353736 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017584 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00029670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002351 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical (CV) is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

