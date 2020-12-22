Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €101.29 ($119.16).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) in a report on Friday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

ETR AFX opened at €106.90 ($125.76) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €112.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is €101.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.34. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG has a 1 year low of €67.70 ($79.65) and a 1 year high of €123.90 ($145.76). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.14.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

