CargoX (CXO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.56 Million

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. CargoX has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $4,410.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CargoX token can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CargoX has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CargoX Profile

CargoX (CXO) is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,323,530 tokens. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CargoX

CargoX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

