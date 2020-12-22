Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,171 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardtronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,574,000. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardtronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,704,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 302,568 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the second quarter worth about $4,150,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,020,000.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CATM opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cardtronics plc has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $47.41.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CATM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Gabelli downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cardtronics from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.