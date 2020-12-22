Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $270.24 Million

Analysts predict that Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) will announce $270.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $280.30 million and the lowest is $260.05 million. Cardtronics posted sales of $338.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cardtronics.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.62 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CATM shares. Barrington Research downgraded Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Gabelli downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. DA Davidson downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cardtronics from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardtronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,519,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cardtronics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardtronics by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 90,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 30,478 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Cardtronics by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Cardtronics by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 33,338 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CATM opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Cardtronics has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $47.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.30 and a beta of 1.81.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

