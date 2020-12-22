Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

CRDF opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $782.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.90. Cardiff Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,732,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $5,099,000. Corriente Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 424.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after purchasing an additional 736,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 6,163.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 341,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.