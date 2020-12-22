Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CARA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.46. The company had a trading volume of 468,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,635. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 11,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $188,784.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $96,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,400 shares in the company, valued at $231,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,299 shares of company stock worth $597,009 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 502,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 334,015 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 110,935 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,005,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after buying an additional 101,227 shares during the period. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

