Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 12,219 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,939 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,219 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $45,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 158.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 158.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth $212,000. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.85. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $36.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.99.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $118,960.00. Also, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $704,200.00. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

