Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNT. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 41,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 22,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:LNT opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $60.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.54.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

