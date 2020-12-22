Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 4,800 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Amarin were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Amarin by 8.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Amarin by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 860,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Amarin by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. 40.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amarin alerts:

In other Amarin news, Director David M. Stack acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 153,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $635,359.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,691,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,114,424.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. Amarin Co. plc has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.63.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Amarin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Amarin from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.06.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.