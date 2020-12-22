Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Autohome were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 400.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 76.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

ATHM stock opened at $98.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.19. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $107.92.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $6.44. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.77 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.10 to $117.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.54.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

