Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Capstar Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Capstar Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Capstar Financial stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.08. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $34.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.49 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

In other Capstar Financial news, CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 11,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $150,413.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 4,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $52,464.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 265,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,244 shares of company stock valued at $135,053 over the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Capstar Financial by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 42,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Capstar Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Capstar Financial by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Capstar Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

