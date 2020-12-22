CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) PT Raised to $8.25

CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from $8.00 to $8.25 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CWXZF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.00 to $8.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.31.

OTCMKTS CWXZF opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

