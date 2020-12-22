Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) (TSE:CFX) PT Raised to C$8.50

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) (TSE:CFX) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$5.50 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CFX. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.50.

Shares of TSE:CFX opened at C$7.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.36. Canfor Pulp Products Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.01 and a 52 week high of C$10.13. The firm has a market cap of C$463.81 million and a PE ratio of -14.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.48.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) (TSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$226.40 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

