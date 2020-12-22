Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Up 6.6%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)’s stock price shot up 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.67 and last traded at $47.98. 2,859,181 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 1,512,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.02.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSIQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. CICC Research raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average is $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $914.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 28.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,821,256 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $134,127,000 after purchasing an additional 854,888 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 149.2% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,104,090 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $21,276,000 after acquiring an additional 661,027 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the third quarter valued at about $581,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at about $7,406,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 22.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,606,297 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $56,381,000 after acquiring an additional 295,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

