Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAC shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Camden National in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $34.72. 2,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,763. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average is $33.39. The company has a market capitalization of $518.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.99. Camden National has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $47.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Camden National by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Camden National by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Camden National by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

