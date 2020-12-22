Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Stock Price Up 8%

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) shares rose 8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.57. Approximately 171,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 122,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

CLXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calyxt presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.34.

The company has a market capitalization of $169.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 318.57% and a negative return on equity of 89.86%. The business had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Calyxt, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Calyxt by 193.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Calyxt by 14.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 75,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,082,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 616,827 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.

