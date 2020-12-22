Callisto Network Achieves Market Cap of $4.30 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates, BiteBTC and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Callisto Network has a market cap of $4.30 million and $62,547.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $612.61 or 0.02678884 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00026937 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Callisto Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

