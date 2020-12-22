California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 24,007 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,007 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rexnord during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 142.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Rexnord during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Rexnord by 100.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

In other Rexnord news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 33,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $1,161,020.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 110,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 13,439 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $469,289.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,505,311. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RXN opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day moving average is $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.52. Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.86 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Rexnord’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

See Also: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.